Chamber honoring 2023 Civic Hall of Fame honorees this week

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is honoring its 2023 Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame honorees at the Tuscaloosa River Market on Oct. 19.

Each year, the chamber honors civic leaders and trailblazers who have impacted West Alabama’s quality, livability and economic progress.

Organizations, businesses and residents submitted nominations for the 2023 class.

The 2023 Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame honorees are:

Christine S. Coleman

Coleman became active in civil rights and the Voter Rights Movement in Tuscaloosa during the 1960s. She is passionate about ensuring equality for all residents, and her civic and community engagements range from volunteering to political activism.

Coleman desires to improve her community by encouraging and motivating others to make a difference in society by becoming involved with the community. She’s known for her commitment to promoting voters’ education and registration and has assisted many residents in getting registered to vote.

Beverly M. “Bev” Leigh, III

During his banking career, Leigh became well known for supporting local civic groups and charities through fundraising and community service. He served the West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross as a board member for 35 years.

After retiring from banking, Leigh took the reins of the local Red Cross as community chapter executive over its eight-county area. During that time, he led the chapter in response to the deadly April 27, 2011, tornado that struck Tuscaloosa.

Pamela H. Parker

One hallmark of Parker’s legacy is her commitment to childhood literacy. She helped launch the Book Buddies program, a volunteer-based initiative to enable children to read on grade level in Tuscaloosa city and county schools.

Book Buddies, now known as Reading Allies, is a model for the state, partnering young students with trained volunteers who supplement classroom learning with one-on-one reading instruction. Scores of participating children have achieved double-digit increases in reading skills and comprehension through this groundbreaking effort.

Ellen W. Potts

Potts is a member of the Rotary Club of Tuscaloosa and the Chief Tuskaloosa Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. From 2005 through 2017, she served on the board and as chair of Development for Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba. In recognition of her efforts, a youth cabin was named in her honor in 2015.

She’s the longtime executive director of Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa, and her leadership was critical during Tuscaloosa’s recovery from the catastrophic April 27, 2011, tornado, with more than 100 new homes constructed and over 500 homes repaired in the wake of the storm.

You can read more about the Civic Hall of Fame and the 2023 inductees right here.