Century-old church getting a music-based makeover

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

A 100-year-old church in downtown Tuscaloosa is getting a new, music-focused life.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously approved rezoning Conquerors Light Faith Center off Greensboro Avenue and 15th Street.

This summer Matt and Nikki Ray, the owners of Tuscaloosa music store EatMyBeats, will renovate and open a new restaurant and music venue focused on attracting locals with good food, live music and craft beer.

“We realized that there was a need for musicians to have a place to play and express themselves,” said Nikki Ray. “There’s not a lot of places to go. There’s so many college-focused places and not a lot of places for your young 20s or out of college folks where you can sit down and have a drink with your friends and grab a bite to eat.”

The couple credits the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s benchmarking trips to Asheville, North Carolina, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, for the inspiration behind their new project.

The Rays said they’re looking at an opening date in time for the holiday season.