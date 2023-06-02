Centreville honored as Main Street Alabama

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

The cities of Centreville and Russellville both joined the prestigious Main Street Alabama program. Both of these cities are now one of 80 plus other communities in Alabama to receive this honor. Centreville residents call their downtown “up-town” because it is on a hill and overlooks the Cahaba River. Centreville is also home to the native Cahaba lilies that reside only in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. Centreville City Council and residents are celebrating this honor after being one of 400 other communities that could have been picked.