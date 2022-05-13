Central High theater program kicks off first show with new leader

137A0301 Photo provided by Tuscaloosa City Schools

137A0278 Photo provided by Tuscaloosa City Schools

137A0290 Photo provided by Tuscaloosa City Schools

137A0471 Photo provided by Tuscaloosa City Schools

137A0413 Photo provided by Tuscaloosa City Schools



137A0354 Photo provided by Tuscaloosa City Schools

After years of missing out, Central High School’s theater program has a new leader and, this weekend, a new show spotlighting students’ efforts in drama.

Theater instructor Jameel Lewis has been rebuilding Central’s program from the ground up starting in the 2021-22 school year after community pleas requesting a dedicated theater program and teacher were finally answered.

And that hard work in the drama department is paying off this week, as CHS presents “Once on This Island Jr.,” the first public performance under Lewis’ leadership.

Showtimes are:

Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and fund the drama department.