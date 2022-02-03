Central High School’s Keyshawn Waller signs with Benedictine University

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

Keyshawn Waller out of Central High School signed to go play football for Benedictine University.

Waller is 5- foot-10 and 185 pounds. He played linebacker and safety in high school.

Benedictine University was one of the last schools to offer Waller but how much they communicated with had a big impact on his decision.

“When I first got all of my offers, this was my last one as a matter of fact, but they’re the school that’s really been reaching out and one that I actually liked when they first started talking to me so I’m very excited for this moment,” Waller said.

Benedictine University is located just outside of Chicago, Illinois. The Eagles compete in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) at the NCAA Division III level.