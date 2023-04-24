Central High School hosts athletic signing day

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Six students at Central High School signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

The annual signing day took place on Friday, April 21 in the Roosevelt Sanders Gymnasium.

Dylan Prince signed to play basketball at the University of Mobile, and Sam Sims signed to play basketball at Dyersburg State Community College.

Kylera Warren and Kilhra Gunter both signed to play women’s basketball at Coastal Alabama Community College.

Lajoiya Nevins and Jaiaa Sims signed to cheer at Stillman College.