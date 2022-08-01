Central High School Football Starts Fall Camp

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Central High School football started fall camp Monday afternoon. The first day consisted of drills to work on players’ mental and physical conditioning.

This will be the first season the Falcons play in Class 6A Region 4 after moving up from Class 5A Region 3. Central will compete against four other Tuscaloosa County high schools: Brookwood, Bryant, Hillcrest, and Northridge. Falcons head football coach, Rodney Bivens Jr., believes his team is up for the challenge.

“We’re excited about all the new challenges,” Bivens said. “We talked to the guys starting back in November about competing… so I think we have a renewed sense of focus, sense of urgency, and overall commitment to the program which I think is leading us to go in the right direction for the fall.”

The Falcons also renewed the rivalry between Tuscaloosa County High School. Bivens and County High’s head coach Adam Winegarden agreed last October to play each other this fall. The rivalry used to be one of the biggest rivalries locally and within the state of Alabama.

Central opens their season at County High on Aug. 19. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.