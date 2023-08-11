Central High School football begins next chapter under new head coach

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Central Tuscaloosa football team hopes to turn the page this season under new head coach Demario Pippen.

The Falcons finished 2-8 last season, with the only wins coming against Paul Bryant and Bessemer City.

High School Preview: @CentralFball. Thursday is the first practice in shells (helmets + shoulder pads). New HC Demario Pippen likes the structure of the roster: 14 seniors, 25 freshman (biggest group by class) @garyharris_wvua @WVUA23Sports @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/Z4Wt8MpLl7 — Stu McCann (@stu_mccann) August 10, 2023

This year’s team consists of mainly freshman and juniors. Out of the 65 players on the roster, 14 of them are seniors. There’s roughly 25 freshmen.

Pippen coached at Eastwood Middle School last year. His team played Westlawn Middle School which feeds into Central High. That gave him insight into the freshman he was inheriting.

“From evaluating film and studying those guys last season, they were the most talented team by far, so when I got here, I knew we had a good crop of freshmen coming in,” Pippen said.

Mentality was the first thing Pippen wanted to make sure his players understood. Having a winning mindset, especially after the season Central had previously, was something the first-year head coach wanted his team to have.

“Everyday when these guys get here, they know they’re going to have to bring their hard hat everyday,” Pippen said. “Because anything that’s worth having, you got to go through something to get it, so everyday we take them through it because there’s greatness on the other side.”

The Falcons kick off its season at home against Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Aug. 25.