Central High School band room renamed in honor of educator

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Caswell

The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the renaming of the Central High School band room and the approval for Northridge High School band’s participation in the National Independence Day Parade this summer.

The school board approved Central’s band room to be renamed after long-time Tuscaloosa educator Oscar Watts.

Watts has been recognized twice before as the Tuscaloosa City Schools Teacher of the Year.

The school board also approved Northridge High’s band’s participation in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on July 4. The NHS Marching Band will be the only band from Alabama in this year’s celebration.