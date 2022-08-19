Central High honored as Model School

By: WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Zoe Blair

This week, Central High School was in the spotlight as it was named a Model School. The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education recognized it for the honor on Tuesday.

The award is given to schools that are transformed through purposeful, consistent actions driven by a clear vision, according to the International Center for Leadership in Education, which sponsors the Model School awards.

“To get this designation, you had to show progress where the school gave every student an opportunity to be successful, not just graduate, but when they leave here have a foundation behind it – get involved more in academics, extracurricular activities,” said Central Principal Teresha Jones.

In June, Jones presented the work done at Central High School at the Model School Conference in Orlando.

“Central High School is where people come from different backgrounds, come from all walks of life, different experiences, academic levels, and the main thing we want for them is to give them the opportunity to be successful, and the opportunity to be great,” Jones told the board. “It’s about building relationships, because once you build relationships, you can figure out what they want to do, and then you can help them figure out what they have to do to get there.”

The focus of CHS’s transformation over the last six years has been academics, student behavior and school perception, Jones said.