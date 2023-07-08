Central football hosts Falcons’ Night

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

Central High School is hosting their “Camp of Champions” this weekend.

The camp, which is presented by Central head coach Demario Pippen and assistant Le’Ron McClain, will be Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m.

Ahead of the youth football camp, Central football held “Falcons’ Night” for the campers and parents.

A little orientation for the athletes tonight before coach Demario Pippen and the Central High Falcons kick off the Camp of Champions tomorrow!

—

Hear from coach Pippen ahead of the camp tonight on @WVUA23Sports at 10 with @garyharris_wvua pic.twitter.com/eBYY4ZXHHg — Tyler White 🥋 (@tylerwhitetv) July 7, 2023

The athletes were able to meet the coaching staff and tour the Central football facilities, before going through warm-up drills.

“Our main thing with today is bringing these guys in, meet some parents, shake some hands, meet my coaches and introduce myself,” Pippen said. “We have music, bounce houses we just want to let the kids come out and have fun.”

There was a period after introductions where the coaches spoke to the campers and Pippen had a specific message for the campers.

“My message today was that its not about a feeling its about your destiny, ” said Pippen. “When I say its not about a feeling its about your destiny, a lot of these guys want to play football at a high level but my thing is some days its going to get tough, its going to get hard so you can’t be concerned with that feeling you’ve got to always focus on your destiny so that was my message to those guys today.”

After Falcon’s Night Football the campers were able to cool down and eat before going home to get a good nights rest before camp starts tomorrow.