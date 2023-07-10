Central football hosts Camp of Champions

Central High School hosted its “Camp of Champions” football camp on Saturday. Young athletes learned from the Central coaches, players, and even former Alabama running back Le’Ron McClain. Campers threw around the football, played a couple 7-on-7 games, and worked on their technique.

The name “Camp of Champions” came from the “champion” mindset instilled at the camp. Coaches and players draw inspiration for how the camp is run from Alabama football.

“We call ourselves over here baby Bama because you know Bama right there over the thing, but Camp of Champions, man, having that champion mindset in everything that we do,” McClain said. “We are student athletes. That means we’re being champions in the classroom first. If we’re being champions in the classroom, everything is gonna fall into place. That’s why we have to handle that first thing first… gotta practice like a champion, live like a champion, and be a champion.”

Got out to Central High School today for the “Camp of Champions”

—

Here is a sneak peak of the story

—

Catch the full package tonight at 10 on @WVUA23Sports with @DrewPavan_TV @garyharris_wvua @stu_mccann @wvua23 @DeMario_Pippen pic.twitter.com/qPXbbR6gzK — Tyler White 🥋 (@tylerwhitetv) July 8, 2023

Watching the campers learn and have fun is a rewarding experience for high school players like Central quarterback David McNeil.

“It’s very competitive,” McNeil said. “It’s just good to see all the kids come out here from all parts of town, just come out and play football and compete at a high level, but also have fun at the same time. I saw one little boy tap his friend on the shoulder and kind of lift him up and encourage him to do better and keep going. Like we’re all hot but we’re still out here having fun”

The Central football team will look to carry that champion mentality onto the field when their season begins in August.