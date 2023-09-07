Central and Paul W Bryant are similar teams in similar situations but only one can win Friday night

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

Both the Central Falcons and the Paul Bryant Stampede’s are 1-1 entering week three of their high school football season.

Both are lead by first year head coaches and both teams have a ton of young talent on their rosters.

“Their coach is probably telling his guys the same things I’m telling mine,” Falcons head coach Demario Pippen said. “There are certainly similarities between both teams.”

Pippen served as the Eastwood Middle School head football coach from 2021-2022; many of his former players will line up against him this week suiting up for the Stampedes.

“I’ve had an impact on a lot of those kids lives beyond football,” Pippen said. “Once I’m your coach, I’m always your coach. We’re going to compete Friday night but at the end of the game, we’re still gonna show each other love.”

Pippen’s tenure began two weeks ago as Central hosted cross-town rival Tuscaloosa County losing a close game 24-21. Many didn’t expect the Falcons to compete in that game, but Pippen knew better.

“Confidence and a good mentality go a long way,” Pippen said. “When I first got here, they didn’t have a lot of confidence or a strong mentality to succeed. They have grown tremendously in both areas. Work ethic breeds confidence and the more you do the higher your confidence goes. Guys are starting to see that pay off.”

Although losing in their first game under Pippen, the Falcons traveled to Woodlawn last week and won in dominant fashion 38-18.

“One of our motto’s is ‘Brick by Brick’ which means we take everything we do possession by possession or game by game,” Pippen said. “We are looking to lay a brick each and every day. We want to look and enjoy the process instead of just looking to the outcome.”

On the other side, Paul Bryant’s head coach John Mckenzie, also experienced a week one loss. The Stampede hosted Park Crossing losing 26-21. The Stampede bounced back in week two beating Minor 13-0.

“We wanted to build a program on discipline, character and hard work; I think we’re doing that,” McKenzie said. “We’ve got a lot of kids putting in hard work and excited about playing. They’re starting to see the fruits of their labor.”

McKenzie, just like Pippen, has a young football team but placed an emphasis on just how hard of a transition it is for seniors under a new coaching staff.

“When you get a new coach, the seniors are kind of set in their ways; they’re used to doing things differently so you have to reset their mind and focus,” Mckenzie said. “When you have a ninth or tenth grader, they’re young and don’t know what it takes to be a winner. You have to build them inside and out and hang on to them. Meanwhile, your seniors have to buy in and our guys have done a great job of doing that.”

Many similarities between both teams, but what makes them different besides their uniforms?

We’ll find that out Friday night at Paul W Bryant Football Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.