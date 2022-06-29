Celebration on the River coming back July 4

The city of Tuscaloosa is hosting its annual July 4 Celebration on the River at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Monday, and WVUA 23 Senior News Anchor Tamika Alexander will be leading the festivities.

Events begin at 6 p.m. with free, family-friendly activities open to the public alongside live music, children’s activities and, of course, fireworks.

Attendees are encouraged to park in the Intermodal Facility parking deck located on 23rd Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets. A free shuttle service will run from the deck to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater between 5:30 p.m. through the end of the fireworks display.

Anyone entering the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater must adhere to the area’s clear bag policy. You can review those guidelines right here.

Events are happening as follows: