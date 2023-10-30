Celebrating fall in Tuscaloosa with festivals

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Marilu Lopez

As the leaves change colors and the temperatures drop, many festivals and events occur to celebrate the beginning of a new season.

In Tuscaloosa, weekends in October are filled with fall festivities and celebrations for families and members of the community.

The Church at Tuscaloosa hosted their annual fall fest, S’more Tuscaloosa, which featured lots of s’more making and gathering around fires.

The event also had live music, a chili cook off, food, games and activities for kids, and lots of candy to hand out.

Many adults and children dressed up in clever and original costumes to spend the evening together.

Church member Lanette Samaniego dressed up as Ursula from ‘The Little Mermaid” and her co-worker dressed as Ariel.

She said she got lots of fun reaction from kids and was inspired to dress up as the villainous character to try something new and out of the box.

Lead Pastor Andrew Oakley said the event was inspired to create a time for families to come together and have fun.

“So the dream and the goal behind the event was just to get families together to have some fellowship and relax and be happy being a family together,” Oakley said.

The Indian Lake Baptist Church also hosted their fall festival which also featured costumes and games for children.

Many booths were set up to hand out candy to dressed up kids. Many followed themes and also incorporated games into their booths.

Booths had names such as “Fishin’ for Jesus” with a game that had kids hook plastic fish out of a small pool. Another booth was titled “Wild about Jesus,” which allowed kids to get temporary animal tattoos and had a safari theme.

The event was such a big hit that some booths ran out of candy.

Katie Coleman, a co-director of nursery, was dressed as a scarecrow and was at many different places throughout the event.

“Instead of cars we will do booths, but still people get pretty creative and it’s different every year. But it’s all centered around, you know, just loving the community and showing the love of Christ,” said Coleman.