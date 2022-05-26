Celebrate Local returns to Tuscaloosa River Market next month

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Celebrate Local, a showcase of independently owned businesses from across West Alabama, returns to the Tuscaloosa River Market Tuesday, June 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event, in its fifth year, features dozens of retailers, vendors and restaurants as a showcase of what local businesses throughout West Alabama have to offer the community.

Presented by Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports and hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, Celebrate Local is free and open to the public.

So far, participating vendors include:

ABZ Rental All

Alabama ONE

Art Garage

Bailey’s Tiger Rock Martial Arts

Best of Both Wolds

Beyond the Break

Bryant Bank

City of Tuscaloosa

Embassy Suites

Ernest & Hadley Booksellers

Gameday Done Right

Hampton Inn University

Hien Atkins Beauty Lounge & Medspa

Hotel Indigo

IMakeupme LLC

Jalapenos Mexican Grill

Lorrie Lane Studio

Marks Mart Tuscaloosa

LLC, Mountain High Outfitters

North River Technology

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Orange Theory Fitness

Papori

Piggly Wiggly

Poppin’ Sisters Popcorn & Treats, LLC

Premier Service Company, Inc.

RTR Pro Entertainment

Sanford Restaurant Equipment

Shine Facial Bar & Skin Health Studio

SouthMark Design

Sparrow

Spiller Furniture & Mattress

TuscaBlue

Tuscaloosa Hyundai, Inc.

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports

Velocity Cycles

Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux

World of Beer

Yellowhammer Candle Co.

Your CBD Store Northport.

For more information on the Chamber, click right here.