Celebrate Local returns to Tuscaloosa River Market next month
By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick
Celebrate Local, a showcase of independently owned businesses from across West Alabama, returns to the Tuscaloosa River Market Tuesday, June 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The event, in its fifth year, features dozens of retailers, vendors and restaurants as a showcase of what local businesses throughout West Alabama have to offer the community.
Presented by Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports and hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, Celebrate Local is free and open to the public.
So far, participating vendors include:
- ABZ Rental All
- Alabama ONE
- Art Garage
- Bailey’s Tiger Rock Martial Arts
- Best of Both Wolds
- Beyond the Break
- Bryant Bank
- City of Tuscaloosa
- Embassy Suites
- Ernest & Hadley Booksellers
- Gameday Done Right
- Hampton Inn University
- Hien Atkins Beauty Lounge & Medspa
- Hotel Indigo
- IMakeupme LLC
- Jalapenos Mexican Grill
- Lorrie Lane Studio
- Marks Mart Tuscaloosa
- LLC, Mountain High Outfitters
- North River Technology
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Orange Theory Fitness
- Papori
- Piggly Wiggly
- Poppin’ Sisters Popcorn & Treats, LLC
- Premier Service Company, Inc.
- RTR Pro Entertainment
- Sanford Restaurant Equipment
- Shine Facial Bar & Skin Health Studio
- SouthMark Design
- Sparrow
- Spiller Furniture & Mattress
- TuscaBlue
- Tuscaloosa Hyundai, Inc.
- Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports
- Velocity Cycles
- Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux
- World of Beer
- Yellowhammer Candle Co.
- Your CBD Store Northport.
