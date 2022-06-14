CDC ends testing mandate for flights to the United States

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Centers for Disease Control ended its mandate requiring travelers returning to the United States from foreign countries to be tested for COVID-19.

According to a Tuesday press release, air passengers no longer need to be tested and show a negative result before they can board a flight back home.

However, the CDC recommends travelers be tested for COVID-19 as close to their traveling time as possible and not travel while sick to minimize the risk of spreading the contagious virus.

The CDC offered the following steps Americans should consider taking:

Protective masks are still recommended, but not required, for people older than 2 years of age.

The CDC advises against travel if you:

have COVID-19 symptoms

have tested positive for COVID-19

are waiting to hear back on a COVID-19 test

had close contact with a person who has COVID-19 and are recommend to quarantine.

For more information on COVID-19 head over to alabamapublichealth.gov.