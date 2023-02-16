CBS’ Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award

gayle king

The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) – “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University.

The honor is given every year by the university’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. King is expected to attend a Feb. 21 awards luncheon at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Phoenix.

She is the 39th recipient of the award.

A frequent collaborator with close friend Oprah Winfrey, King is an editor-at-large for the Oprah Daily website. She also hosts “Gayle King in the House” on SiriusXM radio.

The Cronkite School, named for the broadcast legend in 1984, focuses on teaching students journalism and multimedia skills.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/16/2023 2:30:50 PM (GMT -6:00)