Cause sought for Indiana house explosion that killed 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Authorities are working to determine the cause of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood that killed three people and left another person hospitalized.

The explosion Wednesday afternoon in Evansville damaged 39 homes and Fire Chief Mike Connelly told reporters Thursday morning that crews had not yet completed thorough searches of all of them due to instability of the structures.

He says 11 of the damaged homes were uninhabitable and finding a cause is expected to be a “very tedious” and lengthy process.

Connelly says injuries to the fourth victim weren’t considered life-threatening.

Evansville is located along Indiana’s border with Kentucky and the blast left debris strewn over a 100-foot radius.

8/11/2022 10:56:25 AM (GMT -5:00)