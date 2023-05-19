Cassius Lanier hosts District 7 Town Hall for Tuscaloosans

Tuscaloosa’s District 7 residents had a chance to meet with their local representative and discuss what’s on their mind Thursday.

District 7 City Council Member Cassius Lanier hosted the Town Hall meeting, addressing issues including new development, public safety and growing loitering problems.

“I wanted to come in, update (residents) on what’s going on in the district as well as hear them out,” Lanier said. “Find out what they need, what they want to see, because this is their district, not mine. It’s ours.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, Lanier said he’s ready for more face-to-face conversations so he can work toward making positive changes.

One resident at the event said they’re looking for a bigger focus on local business.

“I want whatever they bring,” said District 7 resident Dee Russell. “More healthy restaurants, that’s my only thing, because we shouldn’t have to drive toward Northport, the University (of Alabama), even down McFarland to find something decent to eat.”

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley and other city officials were also at the Town Hall addressing residents’ concerns.

Lanier said his next step is planning a community day for District 7.