Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

queen elizabeth II dies

LONDON (AP) – The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Buckingham Palace after traveling through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.

The military C-17 Globemaster touched down at RAF Northolt which is an air force base in the west of the city about an hour after it left Edinburgh in Scotland.

The queen’s body made the final journey from Balmoral Castle in northern Scotland, where the monarch died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III and other members of the late queen’s close family awaited the casket at the palace.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/13/2022 4:57:19 PM (GMT -5:00)