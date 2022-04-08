Carrollton kicks off Easter egg hunt, $500 grand prize

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Carrollton is holding an Easter egg hunt and due to the support of several local businesses, the golden egg will contain $500 dollars in prize money.

Officials said the idea came about when the town was decorated for Easter and clues have already been posted on social media, hinting at the location of the egg.

“I think it’s great we get to have fun and work together,” said Adriana Coleman. “After COVID, it’s bringing everyone together and it shows who we are. It brings people out of the house and makes them feel better.”

Alas, the hunt came to an end Friday afternoon. Congratulations to the winner, and there’s always next year.