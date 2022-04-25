Caring Days celebrates 25th anniversary

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Michaela Redmond

For 25 years, Caring Days in Tuscaloosa has been providing a warm, welcoming place where adults with Alzheimer’s and other memory loss disorders can spend the day.

On Sunday, the organization celebrated its latest anniversary with clients and their families. There were plenty of speeches, gifts and snacks, but the celebration ended with the unveiling of a statue dedicated to the cause.

Caring Days first opened March 10, 1997. In 2000, it became affiliated with the United Way of West Alabama. It’s just one of 19 programs in the U.S. recognized as a dementia care program by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, and it’s the only adult day care in Alabama.

“I wanted everything in this building to be about people and making them comfortable and happy,” said Caring Days Director of Special Events Vicki Kerr.

Caring Days offers its clients fun-filled activities that encourage social, language, motor and cognitive skills.

“One thing that our staff is specialized in is activities,” said Executive Director LaDerrick Smith. “These activities actually stimulate our clients to keep them involved in the particular activity that is preplanned for them.”

The statue unveiled Sunday was designed by Kerr as a thank you to everyone who helped her during her three-month period with COVID and those who continued to help her during her recovery.

Text will be added to the statue that says, “Because you cared, so many were spared,” giving special thanks to first responders.

Caring Days takes pride in providing its clients with a happy and secure environment where they can learn and grow. The organization is currently working on an outdoor patio that will allow clients to get outside more often.