Carbon Hill hosts inagural car show this weekend

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

This Saturday, the town of Carbon Hill is hosting its inaugural Bulldog Motorcycle and Car Show in support of the Carbon Hill High School Booster Club.

There will be a motorcycle ride beginning at 9 a.m., which ends in the parking lot of Bill and Sons.

The event is sponsored by the Carbon Hill High School booster club and proceeds go toward the school’s athletic department.

“We thank everybody so much, it means the world to us,” said Jacob Simpson, Carbon Hill High School student. “It’s so kind for Sons to let us use their parking lot to have this big event, Hanley’s to use their parking lot for the motorcycles, and all the people that might be cooking. We just thank everybody.”