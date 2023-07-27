Car show this weekend raising money for Murphy African-American Museum
Show off your hot wheels and help support a local organization this weekend with the MAAM Classy Auto Show happening July 29.
This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Center, is a car show for all makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles.
All proceeds from the event benefit Tuscaloosa’s Murphy African-American Museum.
If you’re just interested in admiring the vehicles, admission is free.
For those who want to participate by showing a vehicle or opening a vendor’s booth, a $25 or more donation is required. You can register by contacting Jerome Jeffries at 205-872-5847 or Ruby Simon at 205-344-3752.
Trophies and prizes will be awarded in the following categories:
- Classic
- Sports
- Motorcycle