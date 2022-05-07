Car chase this morning results in arrest of Mississippi suspect charged with murder

Arti Brown

A 31-year-old man from Mississippi wanted on murder charges is behind bars after an early-morning chase in Tuscaloosa County this morning.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office got information this morning that Arti Brown, who’s been charged with first-degree murder in Okitebbha County, Mississippi, was traveling west on Interstate 20/59 from Jefferson County.

Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle around the 73-mile marker and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled and continued south on the interstate.

The vehicle was disabled with a spike strip, and came to a stop around Exit 62, where Brown was taken into custody. He remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, but will be extradited back to Mississippi.