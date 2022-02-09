Car chase in Tuscaloosa Tuesday evening ends with suspect’s arrest

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop attempt turned into a police chase across Tuscaloosa Tuesday night.

Tuscaloosa Police said officers attempted the stop in the 700 block of Skyland Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m., but the driver did not stop.

Officers chased the suspect north onto Interstate 359, onto 15th Street and around the area of Dinah Washington Avenue and then east toward Greensboro Avenue. The vehicle was stopped after it hit spike strips placed at Greensboro Avenue and 12th Street.

The suspect, identified as Michael Jordan, 24, was taken into custody without further incident just before 9:50 p.m.

During the pursuit, a West Alabama Narcotics Task Force investigator crashed an unmarked SUV into a power pole while he was pulling around a patrol car on Dinah Washington Avenue near Central Elementary School. The vehicle was damaged, but the investigator is OK.

Jordan was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. His bond totals $25,000.