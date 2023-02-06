Capstone Agency gives back through CreateAthon

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Daniel Francis

The University of Alabama’s student-run Capstone Agency spent 24 hours straight last week coming up with content for the benefit of local nonprofits.

Students develop campaigns and deliverables for organizations, which this year included UA’s Alabama Reach and the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama.

The annual event ensures students can give back to the community while getting professional experience, said Capstone Agency Director Chris Venturini.

“It allows students to not only branch out of the department they are in, but also collaborate with each other,” he said. “It really helps their teamwork, which is really important for the real world as they start to enter agency life or other life in the agency field.”

This year, 60 students and seven faculty and staff members participated in CreateAthon.