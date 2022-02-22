Capstone Agency celebrates successes from latest CreateAthon

The University of Alabama’s student-run marketing and public relations firm Capstone Agency produced nearly $60,000 worth of work during its sixth annual CreateAthon, the agency announced Tuesday.

In all, the agency put together strategic communications work totaling $57,743.50 for nonprofits in the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas.

Capstone Agency members spent 24 hours nonstop designing campaigns and media kits and redesigning websites for their designated nonprofits.

These events help prepare students for the work they may be doing once they graduate from the University of Alabama while ensuring nonprofits in need get professional-quality work for free.