Cannabis commission sets dates for applicants’ presentations in latest attempt at awarding licenses

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is back at the drawing board when it comes to picking the lucky few businesses getting licenses to operate as soon as doctors can prescribe patients in the state medical marijuana. Sort of. Again.

This go round, applicants will be able to present their case to the commission and address any potential shortcomings in person. Those presentations will also be open to the public.

“This action paves a path for us to award business licenses by the end of the year,” AMCC Chairman Rex Vaughn said in a statement. “We have an aggressive timeline in front of us, but we feel that it is of the utmost importance that we get this industry started in an expeditious manner for both the applicants and patients.”

Applicants have already been given a score on their applications, and that score was used to approve future licensees in June. Those scores were recalculated after a lawsuit in June and a new batch of applicants were approved for licenses in August. Another lawsuit got us where we are now.

If you’re interested in chiming in with your thoughts, the commission is accepting public comments in favor or opposed to potential licensees between Oct. 27 and Nov. 26. You can check out the details and make a comment right here.

Here’s who’s presenting when:

Nov. 27: Cultivator and state testing laboratory applicants Cultivator applicants include (applicants granted a license previously are in bold): Blackberry Farms CRC of Alabama Creak Leaf Wellness First Choice Farms Greenway Botanicals Gulf Shores Remedies I Am Farms James Gang Dispensary Native Black Cultivation Pure by Sirmon Farms Sanitus Twisted Herb Cultivation State testing laboratory applicants include (applicants granted a license previously are in bold): ALA Labs Certus Laboratories

Nov. 28: Secure transporter and processor applicants Secure transporter applicants include (applicants granted a license previously are in bold): Alabama Green Transport Alabama Secure Transport Global Security Group Harvell Motor Company International Communications Pick Up My Things Soraya Schultz Tyler Van Lines XLCR Processor applicants include (applicants granted a license previously are in bold): 1819 Labs Arbor Vita Care Coosa Medical Manufacturing Enchanted Green Green Acres Organic Pharms Green Phoenix Holdings Guaranteed Investments Jasper Development Group Longleaf Extracts LyonsWeb Processing Organic Harvest Lab

Nov. 29: Dispensary applicants Dispensary applicants include (applicants granted a license previously are in bold): Alabama Sexual Medical Specialist All Green Alabama Medical Capitol Medical CCS of Alabama CS Alabama Investments Emerald Standard Fleur De Vie Wellness GP6 Wellness Green Wellness Guaranteed Dispensary Kush Medicinal LeBlue Fields Mark Daniel Jennings Medshop Dispensary RJK Holdings AL Shangri-La AL Statewide Property Holdings AL Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries

Dec. 4-Dec. 8: Integrated facility applicants Integrated facility applicants include (applicants granted a license previously are in bold): 3 Notch Roots A.M. Sky Alabama Always AlaBloom Alacann Artemis Agricultural Industries Aspire Medical Partners Beneficial Bragg Canna of Alabama BSWMC ChromaCann Health ETS Holdings Evexia Plus FFD Alabama Holdings Flowerwood Medical Cannabis Good Day Farm Alabama Green Bud Green Leaf Farm Hornet Medicinals Insa Alabama Jemmstone Alabama Justice Cannabis Alabama Medella MF Jemison Properties Natural Relief Cultivation RX Connection Samson Growth Southeast Cannabis Company Southeastern Medical Wellness Southern Crop Holding Company Specialty Medical Products of Alabama Sustainable Alabama TheraTrue Alabama Trulieve AL Verano Alabama Wagon Trail Med-Serv Yellowhammer Holistics



If everything continues as planned, the commission is scheduled to award cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter and state testing laboratory licenses Dec. 1 and integrated facility licenses Dec. 12.

Alabama lawmakers approved creating a medical marijuana program in 2021.

According to the law approving the program, the commission can award:

Up to 12 cultivator licenses

Up to 4 processor licenses

Up to 4 dispensary licenses

Up to 5 integrated facility licenses

An unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses

