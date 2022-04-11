Cameo Guild of Tuscaloosa hosts annual Easter egg hunt

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Audra Phillips

The Cameo Guild of Tuscaloosa hosted their annual Easter egg hunt at the Battle-Friedman house in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. Tickets were $5 for adults and $1 for children, which is a small price to pay for fun, food and ensuring historic homes in Tuscaloosa stay beautiful for years to come.

Guild members prepared food, hosted games and offered face-painting. Guild members Liz Morgan White and Mollie Sims both enjoy seeing the fun that the children have every year.

“My favorite part is definitely seeing all the little kids like having fun and running around and interacting with each other. It’s really fun,” said Sims.

The event also featured live animals and raffles.

Money raised from the event goes to fund the restoration and upkeep of historic homes in Tuscaloosa, through the Historic Tuscaloosa organization.

Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild Director Sherry Jones thanked the organization’s sponsors for providing support for the guild.

“If it were not for our sponsors we would not be able to do this each year. They make it happen and we appreciate all the families that come out to support us,” said Jones.