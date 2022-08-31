Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

By SETH BORENSTEIN AND REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Atlantic hurricane season has been oddly quiet.

There’s been a record-tying zero storms formed in August, which normally is the beginning of peak season.

What’s really strange is that all the major factors for a busy season are there: warm water, low winds and a La Nina.

All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal season, but then nothing happened.

Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren’t forming.

But they caution that it’s still early in storm season and it only takes one hurricane to cause devastation.

