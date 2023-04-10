California storms hit beekeepers, but honey outlook’s sweet

The Associated Press

America’s beekeepers have faced challenges during the unusually cold and wet winter in California’s farm country.

Most commercial beekeepers send their bees to the Golden State every year to help pollinate California’s $5 billion-a-year almond crop.

But bees have been slow to emerge from their hives due to the chilly weather.

That means beekeepers have had to feed them to keep them going.

Some also have been dealing with damaged hives as rivers flood orchards.

The rainy weather is expected to bring ample wildflowers to the state this spring for bees to forage. That could mean a good year for honey.

