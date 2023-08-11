California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say

crime, police tape

The Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Southern California judge accused of killing his wife had texted his court clerk and bailiff afterward to say he had shot her.

A court filing seeking new bail conditions for Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson says his text said: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

He was charged Friday with murder. Authorities say 47 weapons were seized from his home.

Prosecutors say Ferguson shot his wife after arguing at a restaurant on Aug. 3 and returning home.

