Buttigieg calls Southwest “a complete meltdown”

CNN – Relief is still a few days away for passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week, as the beleaguered airline continues to grapple with what U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has referred to as a complete meltdown of the system.

Out of the 2,714 cancellations already made for Wednesday flights within, into or out of the United States as of 3:15 a.m. ET, 2,504 of them are operated by Southwest, according to a flight tracking website. Meanwhile, the website shows the airline has already canceled another 2,356 flights nationwide for Thursday.

Buttigieg said he spoke directly to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan on Tuesday about the thousands of flights that have been canceled this week with no immediate indication of when passengers can rebook.

“Their system really has completely melted down,” Buttigieg said.

“I made clear that our department will be holding them accountable for their responsibilities to customers, both to get them through this situation and to make sure that this can’t happen again.”