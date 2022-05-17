Butler named next dean of Alabama communications college

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences has a new dean.

This morning, UA officials announced Brian S. Butler will take over as the CCIS dean beginning July 1 as outgoing dean Mark Nelson retires.

Nelson is retiring next month after eight years as dean and 31 years as a professor, according to an article published by The Crimson White.

Butler comes to Alabama from the University of Maryland, where he was a professor and senior associate dean of Maryland’s College of Information Studies.

Butler helped create his college’s first undergraduate program and turned it into the university’s fourth-largest major. He founded the University of Maryland Social Data Sciences Center in 2019 and serves as its co-director. His work netted $3 million from corporate donors for research on privacy, artificial intelligence and social data science.

He completed a bachelor’s in mathematics and computer science, along with a master’s and a doctorate in information systems at Carnegie Mellon University.