Butler named next dean of Alabama communications college

WVUA 23 Digital,
Brian Butler Web

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences has a new dean.

This morning, UA officials announced Brian S. Butler will take over as the CCIS dean beginning July 1 as outgoing dean Mark Nelson retires.

Nelson is retiring next month after eight years as dean and 31 years as a professor, according to an article published by The Crimson White.

Butler comes to Alabama from the University of Maryland, where he was a professor and senior associate dean of Maryland’s College of Information Studies.

Butler helped create his college’s first undergraduate program and turned it into the university’s fourth-largest major. He founded the University of Maryland Social Data Sciences Center in 2019 and serves as its co-director. His work netted $3 million from corporate donors for research on privacy, artificial intelligence and social data science.

He completed a bachelor’s in mathematics and computer science, along with a master’s and a doctorate in information systems at Carnegie Mellon University.

Categories: Local News
Tags: , , ,

Related