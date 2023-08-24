Business leaders discuss creating productive workforce

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

Industry leaders, educators and policy makers all met at West AlabamaWorks‘ Quarterly Workforce Summit on Wednesday to discuss key workplace topics. Decisions were also made on funding and different projects that effect the West Alabama region.

Leaders from 45 businesses also shadowed classes at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy to see how younger students are interacting with the workforce.

West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones said the group made some important decisions Wednesday.

“It’s really about the decision making,” said Jones. “So they’re making decisions on our federal dollars and where they’re going in our workforce development programs. They’re making decisions about what programs do we need to look at, what partners do. Today we talked about some of the grants we’re giving out, so it really is an informational opportunity for our industries to hear and give input on our direction at West AlabamaWorks.”

The next Workplace Summit is in November.