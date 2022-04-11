Business hosts Easter egg hunt for a good cause

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Lanier Automotive in Tuscaloosa took advantage of the nice weather Saturday, hosting an Easter egg hunt for family-friendly fun and as a way to raise money for child abuse prevention.

Harold Lanier, lot manager at Lanier Automotive, said the egg hunt could open the community’s eyes to real-world problems.

“With this event, we can raise awareness in the community to show that people are concerned about child abuse,” Lanier said.

Children of all ages were able to hunt for eggs, eat cotton candy, make snow cones, play and meet Big Al and the Easter Bunny.