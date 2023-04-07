Business booming at KenTu Nutrition after trademark lawsuit

The Kentuck Art Center in Northport recently filed a lawsuit against a new business formerly known as Kentuck Nutrition over the use of the word “Kentuck.”

As a result of the filing, the business dropped the “ck” and is now called KenTu Nutrition.

But legal troubles are the opposite of sales trouble for owner Cathy Logan, who couldn’t make her shakes and teas fast enough when WVUA 23 News visited the shop around lunchtime Thursday.

Order after order, Logan smiled and greeted customers eager for loaded teas and other drinks, some made with add-ins including Herbalife products.

“When I tell you, the people came, they showed out,” Logan said. “They texted, they called, they came by. I even had a bunch of people who came by who don’t even drink shakes. They came by and supported me anyway.”

After the lawsuit was filed, it wasn’t long before some residents expressed their ire over the situation and their support for Logan.

“It’s disappointing,” Northport property owner Monique Lazzarini said. “When I think of the South, I think of encouraging others to do well. I hope they reflect on this decision. I think it is unfair. Mom and Pop businesses are the brick and mortars of how conglomerates came to be. Ease up a little.”

But Logan said she wishes Kentuck nothing but the best.

“I want everyone to continue to support Kentuck,” Logan said. “Let them do what they do. If you want to support them, support them. If you don’t, that’s your choice.”

Earlier this week, Kentuck Art Center Executive Director Amy Echols released the following statement, saying in part: “Kentuck has a legal duty to defend and protect trademarks associated with Kentuck Art Center and Festival. If Kentuck did not defend its trademarks, then Kentuck would be in jeopardy of losing them.”

