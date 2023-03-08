Bunny Trail springs into Northport this weekend

If you visit historic downtown Northport this week, you’ll see a potentially peculiar sight: nearly 100 giant decorated eggs peppered around.

It’s the Bunny Trail, hosted by Tuscaloosa’s One Place as a family-friendly spring display and fundraiser.

Each egg is sponsored an decorated by a local business, organization, group or resident who believes in TOP’s mission of providing support for families and parents in need.

The Bunny Trail’s grand opening is happening from 2 to 5 p.m. March 11 at the parking lot at Fourth Street and Main Avenue.

The event features music, refreshments, an Easter Bunny visit and more.