Buffalo Rock hiring in Jasper

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Beverage and food distributor Buffalo Rock will be hiring delivery drivers and sales people at the Jasper Career Center (2604 Viking Drive) on Tuesday, June 14.

Positions include Class A CDL delivery merchandiser, sales support and Non-CDL delivery merchandiser.

The company is offering a $500 incentive, a $1250 sign-on bonus and competitive benefits for these positions.

In a statement, Career Center Manager Alicia Anderson said, “Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and to be prepared to interview.”

The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon, and is open to the public.

For more information and questions, contact the Jasper Career Center.