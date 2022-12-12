Budweiser Clydesdales come to Tuscaloosa

The Budweiser Clydesdales an an appearance in Tuscaloosa last week.

The team includes 10 Clydesdales, and the horses popped up at several supermarkets around Tuscaloosa including Winn-Dixie, Piggly Wiggly and a first responders luncheon.

Dave Thomas, the supervisor for the Clydesdales, said this job is a dream come true.

“My favorite part of being on the team is being able to travel to new places and meet new people,” said Thomas.

The horses are not just there to bring cheer but to help food get donated to the Salvation Army.