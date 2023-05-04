Bud Light boosts spending in US to counter sales declines

The Associated Press

Bud Light’s parent company said Thursday it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to boost sales that plummeted after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

But Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris also downplayed the impact of the backlash, saying Bud Light’s U.S. sales declines in the first three weeks of April represented only 1% of InBev’s global volumes.

Doukeris also said the company sees signs that Bud Light demand is stabilizing.

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself on social media April 1 with a specially made Bud Light can featuring her face that the brand sent her.

