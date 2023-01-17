Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say wide receiver Russell Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in the team’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas.

Gage will continue to undergo more tests in the hospital after spending the night there.

He was injured Monday night in the fourth quarter when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.

Gage appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration. He was taken off the field by stretcher.

