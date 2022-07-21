Bryce Young wins ESPY for Best Male College Athlete

by WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama quarterback Bryce young picked up another major award early Wednesday evening and was named the Best Male College Athlete of the Year at the ESPYs.

Young won over the other three nominees, which included Georgetown soccer player Dante Polvara, Gonzaga basketball player Chet Holmgren and Maryland lacrosse player Logan Wisnauskas.

Young led the SEC last season with 47 passing touchdowns and 4,872 passing yards across 15 starts.

He joins former Alabama receiver Devonta Smith as the only Alabama athlete to win the award.