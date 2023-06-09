Bryce Young takes next step in his NFL career

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks the Walk of Champions at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama Heisman winner Bryce Young worked his way into the No. 1 quarterback spot with the Carolina Panthers. The top overall NFL Draft pick started the voluntary offseason workouts behind veteran Andy Dalton.

Even though Dalton was listed as the starter and started each drill with the ones, Young took the majority of the first team reps. Panthers’ head coach Frank Reich wanted Young to get acclimated and earn that number one spot.

Young earned the respect of his teammates and proved he was ready for the added responsibilities of being the head guy in charge after just two weeks of workouts.

“It’s just the next step,” Reich told media at Panthers practice on Thursday. “We had a couple of weeks to watch Andy. Andy has continued to perform at a very high level. We’re just trying to get our team ready.”

Being promoted to the top spot hasn’t changed the way Young will approach each day, however. He’s thankful to have the team’s respect but believes there’s more to be accomplished.

“Everything that happened before this point, you know, it’s pointless,” Young said at his press session following Thursday’s practice. “For me, I want to do everything I can day in day out. I still think it’s a process. I’m grateful to be accepted by the team like I have been. It’s an amazing locker room, a great group of guys. It’s been great to be apart of it, and I want to continue with that. I think that’s not something that you’re just entitled to… it’s all a day-by-day basis.”

Young is on pace to start the first, but Reich isn’t ready to officially name him the starter. A final decision likely won’t be made until after training camp gets underway in July.