Bryce Young signs rookie deal with Carolina Panthers

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks the Walk of Champions at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

The Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young agreed to a contract, just four days ahead of the start of training camp.

Young receives a four-year deal that is reportedly worth $37.9 million, according to The Associated Press. A person familiar with the situation tells the AP that that contract is fully guaranteed and includes a $24.6 million signing bonus.

Bryce Young agrees to terms on rookie contracthttps://t.co/6LSrMzURBh — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 21, 2023

The Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick on Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, in April’s NFL Draft. Young began taking first-team reps with the offense during the final week of OTAs. At the time, Carolina head coach Frank Reich stopped short of naming the rookie the Week 1 starter but said “he’s showing everything you want to see”.

“You don’t make a decision until you have to make it,” Reich said. “We’ll just keep giving (Young) and our team the opportunity to get better and to earn that starting role. So far, he and a lot of our guys have taken the steps needed to earn that spot.”

All of Carolina’s draft picks are now under contract heading to camp.