Bryce Young officially named Panthers starter ahead of mandatory minicamp

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Peyton Davis

The initial impression of former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young continues remains strong from the Panthers organization, as first year head coach Frank Reich officially moved him to the team’s starting quarterback on the depth chart ahead of mandatory minicamp across the NFL this week.

The team initially expected to start veteran Andy Dalton throughout the offseason, but Young’s command of the huddle and locker room has turned heads before the Panthers have donned their pads. His impressive start has garnered praise from teammates and coaches throughout the OTA period of the offseason.

Frank Reich has also been gushing about Young to the point where former NFL head coach Eric Mangini made headlines by saying the new Panthers coach should tone down the praise for their first year quarterback after he gave Young’s opening session of OTAs a 10/10 and compared his football intelligence to Peyton Manning – probably the smartest quarterback ever.

Still, this news may sound like an overreaction to much of the NFL community, that has been very critical of Young’s 5’10-5’11, barely-over-200 lbs frame, but it reinforces everything Alabama fans have known about the character and player that Bryce Young has been his past two years at Alabama. Expectations are extremely high, and quarterbacks with his-size frame have historically been extremely unsuccessful at the NFL level – with names like Drew Brees, Fran Tarkenton, Russell Wilson, Sonny Jurgenson and Len Dawson being the only five hall of fame level signal-callers 6’0 and under