Bryce Young officially named Panthers starter ahead of mandatory minicamp
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Peyton Davis
The initial impression of former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young continues remains strong from the Panthers organization, as first year head coach Frank Reich officially moved him to the team’s starting quarterback on the depth chart ahead of mandatory minicamp across the NFL this week.
The team initially expected to start veteran Andy Dalton throughout the offseason, but Young’s command of the huddle and locker room has turned heads before the Panthers have donned their pads. His impressive start has garnered praise from teammates and coaches throughout the OTA period of the offseason.
“He’s been fantastic. He’s been light-hearted, going about his business the same way every day. Approachable, jokes in the huddle when it’s time for that, is very much in control. And he – I can tell you now that he has the respect of everyone in that locker room, and he hasn’t done anything to lose that respect. He only continues to gain it. We’re here for him. Everybody here is here for him. And we believe he can take us to some really high places,” said Panthers new receiver D.J. Chark.
Frank Reich has also been gushing about Young to the point where former NFL head coach Eric Mangini made headlines by saying the new Panthers coach should tone down the praise for their first year quarterback after he gave Young’s opening session of OTAs a 10/10 and compared his football intelligence to Peyton Manning – probably the smartest quarterback ever.