Bryce Young named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has been named the 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the SEC athletics directors on Wednesday.

Young becomes the 13th Alabama student-athlete to win the award. Young joined South Carolina basketball player Aliyah Boston as the Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the year.

The California native was named the fourth Heisman Trophy winner in the history of The University of Alabama while earning consensus All-America honors. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide, he set single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47).

Young led the SEC with 47 passing touchdowns and 4,872 passing yards. He finished with just seven interceptions across 15 starts.

Young is the fifth Alabama football player to win the award and the second straight (DeVonta Smith, 2020-21).