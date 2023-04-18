Bryant High mourning student’s sudden loss

Paul W. Bryant High School held a balloon release for one of their students Monday. 17-year-old Madison Sims was killed in a car crash Saturday morning, April 15.

Tears flowed from classmates and faculty of Bryant High as they said their goodbyes and released pink balloons in the air.

“She was just an amazing person. When it happened it was just like everybody was getting stabbed with a knife,” said Paul Bryant Head Baseball Coach Dondrae Collins.

Madison Sims and 18-year-old Samuel Brown Jr of Uniontown were killed in a car crash that left two other passengers injured and taken to the hospital.

“It made me sick all these sweet, young children that I get to see everyday. Taking care of the youth of Tuscaloosa is an honor and to know that she won’t be walking into my nurse’s office again, it’s just devastating,” said Paul Bryant School Nurse Tammy Hutfilz.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said Monday’s balloon release was a sad day for the entire school system.

“You can tell that her impact is large, just look at the students here. They are here just to show their love and to grieve together. On behalf of the Tuscaloosa City Schools we send our thoughts and prayers to the family and, we are here for whatever they may need. We just ask the community to keep supporting our students as they go through this difficult time,” said Daria.

Sims was driving a 2022 Tesla when it collided with a semi-truck at the I-20/59 and Skyland Blvd intersection, according to police. The Tesla was pinned under the truck and trapped with four people inside.

Check back with WVUA 23 News for details on funeral arrangements.